Everyone has insecurities; but letting these insecurities have too much power over you can be extremely damaging. Confident people are sure of their own abilities, and don’t let the occasional (and inevitable) negative self-talk consume them. They focus on their strengths, not their weaknesses. Easier said than done though, right?

Below is a list of 8 things confident people don’t do:

1. They don’t compare.

We’re told time and time again that we shouldn’t measure ourselves based on the accomplishments of others—but it’s easy to forget, especially when we live in a society that capitalizes on people’s insecurities. But people who are happy and confident with themselves aren’t this way because they think they are better than everyone else; they simply understand that their circumstances are unique and personal. We get better by making changes, not by making comparisons.

2. They don’t repeatedly second guess themselves.

Sometimes it is important to have your family and closest friends weigh in on a decision you have been grappling to make. But caring too much about what other people think, instead of making decisions based on what you know is best for yourself, can be extremely detrimental. When people give you advice, they can only offer insight based on their own subjective experiences. No one knows what will ultimately be best for you more than yourself.

3. They don’t suffer from FOMO.

While social media has done a lot for our society, one of the negative effects is that we are constantly seeing what other people are doing. While it is natural to occasionally wonder if there is something else you could be doing than you currently are, a different way you should be spending your time, it is important to learn to live in the moment and appreciate where you are in life, instead of constantly wishing you were somewhere else.

4. They don’t say “yes” just because they feel bad.

As we mature, one of the most important things we must learn to be our happiest, healthiest selves is the ability to say “no” to things that don’t excite us or feed our souls. Of course, we will always have to deal with work, obligations, and responsibilities that we are less than enthusiastic about, but saying “yes” to every favor asked is something confident people don’t burden themselves with. They understand that their needs and wants are just as important, if not more so, than those who surround them.

5. They don’t depend on other people for happiness.

It is a lesson many of us have to learn the hard way, but thinking you can find happiness in material possessions, or through a relationship, is a quick path to being miserable. Happiness is a state of mind; it is an emotion and a perspective. It is not something you can buy at the store, or expect another person to give you. Yes, other people can make us happy. But at the end of the day, people who are confident and secure with themselves know that their happiness is their own responsibility and no one else’s.

6. They don’t needlessly ridicule and judge.

When people are judgmental and unkind it shows a huge lack of compassion and empathy. While it is not required for you to love everyone you cross paths with, people who are secure and confident with themselves don’t waste their time or energy judging and gossiping about other people. They know their journey is entirely differently than their own and save their energy and focus on improving their own lives—knowing trying to cut other people down won’t make any positive difference in their own.

7. They don’t settle for less than they deserve.

Confident people recognize their own value and therefore don’t find themselves settling for less than what they know they deserve. Many insecure people end up in abusive relationships because they think it is the best they can get.

8. They don’t stay in their comfort zones.

Nothing shows us what we are really made of more than doing something that scares us. It is important to differentiate happiness from contentment. Leaving our comfort zones can be scary, and there is no guarantee that it is going to work out in our favor, but confident people know that taking chances has brought them some of the most rewarding experiences possible. They realize that taking a chance at something and failing is better than never trying at all.