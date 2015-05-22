One of the most saddening things to hear is someone who literally works their butt off all during high school, was involved in every extracurricular activity, devoted their Saturdays to volunteering, gets into their number one choice and finds out they can’t attend because of the astronomical price which is tuition.





According to Business Insider, the top five most expensive colleges in the United States are: Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York ($65,480), Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California ($64,427), Columbia University in New York City ($63,440), University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois ($62,458), and lastly Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California ($62,215). Now mind you, that is just tuition for ONE year. For example, four years at Sarah Lawrence College is: (I suggest you sit down for this) $261,920! I could buy a condo, a car, AND STILL HAVE MONEY LEFT OVER.

I mean there’s always FASFA, but they seem to operate on a “who suffers the most” type of system. When will enough be enough? Every year the price of tuition was rises, and every year a large percentage of college students fear whether or not they will be able to pay it. It really is sad how the cost of college is rising faster than income.

If Obama can get with the program by proposing free community college tuition, then why can’t everyone else? I guess until then we’ll just continue to save up by the penny.

