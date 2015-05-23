3 Celebrity Looks You Can’t Pull Off (Sorry!)

Have you ever seen an outfit on Pinterest and thought, “Wow! That looks so cute and trendy!” Then when you try to mimic it with clothes you already have, you end up looking in the mirror and realizing you look like a fool. The lilac or gray hair color that makes Nicole Richie look chic, ends up making you look like an emo Power Puff girl. Yeah, we’ve all been there.

Our society is largely dominate by celebrity culture. Much of what we see stars wearing and looking like is what we use as a model for our own lives. And while taking some tips from trendy celebs can occasionally work, the reality is that most of the looks they are pulling off only look good on them. A lot of the time, the look they are “pulling off” is only a look we think is cool because we think the person themselves is cool—not the other way around.

So if find yourself feeling foolish or discouraged because your Plain Jane look isn’t quite cutting it, don’t feel bad. Just remember that celebrities usually have an entourage of makeup artists and stylists helping them every day, and seemingly bottomless bank accounts.

Below are 3 celebrities, the looks they are famous for having, and why you will never be able to pull it off—and that’s okay.

1. Kylie Jenner’s lips.

Kylie has received a lot of media backlash for plumping her lips at only 17 years old. Despite months of speculation on whether or not she has had work done (a question she has recently confirmed), Kylie herself has made it clear she doesn’t think other people should be trying to copy her image.

Hopefully fans take this advice seriously, since there have been plenty unfortunate situations stemming from people attempting the #KylieJennerLipChallenge! (OUCH!)

2. Cara Delevingne’s eyebrows.

I have to continually remind myself that the perfection that is Cara Delevingne’s existence is not an excuse for me to neglect my eyebrows. While it is refreshing to see less traditional looking models praised, it is also important to remember that Cara’s eyebrows are very unique and, again, she has not only good genes but also highly paid stylists on her side to perfect the look. It’s okay to let her famously-bushy brows inspire you to reshape yours or grow them a little thicker—but don’t assume because it looks like she never plucks hers that you never have to either. Chances are you will be looking less like a chic supermodel who is fun and laid back—and more like, well, a girl with a unibrow.

3. Kim Kardashian’s ass-waist ratio.

When Kim Kardashian released the #BreaktheInternet photo with PaperMag, there was a lot of outrage at the absurdity of it. Her bubble butt (understatement of the year) is one of the assets (haha, see what I did there?) she’s most known for. And while J.Lo, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj have all made it “okay”—and even admirable—for women to sport a heavier bottom, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s not always healthy and definitely not always possible. Every body is different, and people like Kim, Iggy and Nicki also have a JOB to keep their bodies in tip-top shape. Whether or not you try to buy into the “waist-training” girdle the Kardashians have raved about, it’s important to remember that the ass/waist ratio many of these celebs are sporting are wildly unrealistic.