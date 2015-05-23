5 Ways Coconut Oil Can Make You Pretty(er)

Many people have made coconut oil a staple in their diet—and with good reason. When consumed not only does it help kill fat and bacteria, but it also can curb hunger, improve cholesterol levels and boost brain function. And, as if that isn’t reason enough to order a tub ASAP, it also has a plethora of external uses, making it one of the most useful and versatile beauty products to invest in.

Although the list could go on and on, below are five beauty uses for coconut oil that you can substitute for your usual makeup and skin care products:

1. Body lotion. Most people continuously buy body lotions to smooth their skin after a hot shower, or after laying in the sun all day, only to notice it drying out in a matter of hours. Coconut oil not only has a natural scent to it, but it will also leave your skin looking a lot more silky and hydrated for much longer periods of time. If you put it on before bed, when you wake up your skin will still feel as if you applied it only a few minutes ago. It also helps to prevent stretch marks and wrinkles.

2. Eye makeup remover: It even works on stubborn, water-proof brands. There are a number of ways to apply it, but the often preferred method is by taking a cotton ball and lightly swiping it in the coconut oil. When you gently massage it over your eye, all of your makeup will come off easily. Added bonus: letting some stay on your eyelashes overnight can actually strengthen and grow them while also treating the skin around your eyelids to prevent wrinkles! The best part is that it is gentle and natural, so you don’t have to worry about getting any harmful chemicals in your eye.

3. Deep conditioner: Sick of damaged hair and split ends? In the summer, most of us have to deal with these problems more than we normally would. Fortunately, coconut oil can be used as a hair mask to rejuvenate dry hair. All you have to do is rub it in between your hands until it is a soft, liquid texture and apply it to your hair, massaging it from middle to ends (avoid the roots if your hair tends to be on the greasy side). Then rinse it out in the shower. A very small amount can also be used as an anti-frizz treatment. This is a great option because regular conditioners often have harsh chemicals that can strip our hair of its natural proteins and minerals.

4. Lip balm: The same way it can be used to treat cracked heels, it can also help with chapped lips and will actually last much longer than most store-bought chapsticks. It doesn’t need to be prepared in any special way—simply smooth it on over your lips! You’ll only need a very small amount—with coconut oil, a little goes a very long way.

5. Face scrub. Combined with oatmeal and cinnamon it can be turned into a DIY face scrub, or you can mix it with some baking soda for a natural exfoliator. The organic minerals in coconut oil will leave your skin looking radiant and refreshed.

Convinced yet? When buying a container of coconut oil it is important to make sure you are buy a brand with a label stating it is organic and unrefined in order to get the most health benefits.