If you’re obsessed with footwear, you’ve probably experienced most of these struggles at one point in time or another. The only upside? You’re not alone.

1. You literally have to lie to people about how much you paid for your shoes.

Because non-shoe addicts just don’t get it.

2. You will never find a closet big enough for your whole collection.

Pro tip: Find an apartment with high shelves and stack your boxes on them. Also, have a stepladder handy.

3. You’re always desperately in need of jeans/dresses/tees/shorts.

Because you blow your whole fashion budget on shoes.

4. You think flats are incredibly uncomfortable.

These feet were made for heels, baby.

5. You plan your outfits around your shoes.

Which means you always wear plain black outfits so they can be the focal point.

6. You die on the inside when you spot a scuff mark.

Why does something so beautiful have to live on the ground 24/7?!?!

7. You constantly get judged for wearing heels to class.

Sorry, these feet are a no flip flop zone.

8. You literally cannot get those $1,000 rock studs out of your head.

Like, it keeps you up at night.

9. You can never pay attention in class.

‘Cause you’re too busy scouring eBay for good deals on Louboutins.

10. You are personally offended by people who wear ugly shoes.

There’s just no excuse!

