When it comes to finding super affordable pieces that have decent quality and don’t scream “I got this for $20 and every girl in my floor owns the same thing,” I suggest looking to foreign fast fashion houses. Sure, you can score amazing deals at Forever 21 and H&M, but let’s face it: The quality is generally quite poor when you shop at those places and the likelihood of other girls wearing nearly identical pieces is pretty high. On the other hand, shop at a place like Zara and you can often fool people into thinking you’re wearing something from a legit fashion house even though you paid a very small fraction of the price.

One of those foreign brands that always does it right is ASOS. The prices at this online retailer are staggeringly low, the selection is massive and all-encompassing and the shipping is free. To sweeten the deal a bit, they’re offering 20% off everything from now until Tuesday – just enter the code “LONGWKND” at checkout to enjoy the deal, which you should probably use to buy these seven pieces.

VIEW GALLERY