Good News, Ladies: Solo Sex Has Awesome Benefits

Let’s talk masturbation! (There are three words you probably didn’t prep yourself to hear today.) Seriously, it’s still a taboo topic so usually our solo sex practices are hush-hush, but even though a solo ride to pleasure town is rarely talked about, a lot of people are doing it. In fact, 86% of American adults admitted to masturbating in sex-toy retailer Adam & Eve‘s awesome infographic that has caught our attention for giving us some interesting facts about self-love.

May is National Masturbation Month (you learn something new every day), and it’s time to start celebrating. Even if you have a boyfriend and feel perfectly satisfied, it looks like 40% of men and 30% of women in relationships actually prefer solo sex (and that number spikes in married couples…yikes). In addition to not having someone steal the covers all night or worrying about your period being late, there are actual medical benefits to masturbation. According to the infographic, solo sex can ease menstrual cramps, decrease cervical infections, and treat restless leg syndrome. Hallelujah. You might even achieve orgasm by doing crunches?! That would make anyone head to the gym.

Check out the rest of the fascinating data from Adam & Eve’s research below. They even cite their sources so you know it’s legit.

[Story via]

[Girl in bed photo via Shutterstock]