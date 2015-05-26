There is a new challenge that has taken the internet by storm, and its name is the Charlie Charlie Challenge.

The Charlie Charlie Challenge is a ouija-board inspired game where people supposedly communicate with a Mexican ghost called Charlie.

To do the challenge you have to make your own board and divide it on four with the words yes or no on the 4 corners of the board, while placing 2 pencils on top of it like a cross.

To comunicate with Charlie you have to chant: “Charlie Charlie are you there?”, and the pencils will move giving you an answer.

Here are the best Charlie Charlie Challenge posts.