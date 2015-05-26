Your parents no longer have an excuse for not knowing what “NSFW” means and what a “meme” is. Merriam-Webster Dictionary is finally catching on and adding tons of words that you have been using for years. Yup, the next time your dad gives you a funny look for using the word “clickbait,” you can flip your hair while you scoff, “Jeez, look it up.”

“It’s happened again: this dictionary has gotten bigger. As of last week, it’s grown by more than 1,700 entries, and existing entries have expanded by more than 700 new senses,” reads the update on the Merriam-Webster website. “We’ve added 3,200 examples that provide contextual information, and another 200 entries for some of the words people most frequently look up have been updated and enhanced. Some of the new entries are for terms you’ve heard of and some likely aren’t. We thought we’d offer you a sampling of both.”

Here are some notable additions to the dictionary, complete with their definitions and usage in sentences, third grade spelling bee style.

Emoji (first known use: 1997)

Definition: “Any of various small images, symbols, or icons used in text fields in electronic communication (as in text messages, e-mail, and social media) to express the emotional attitude of the writer, convey information succinctly, communicate a message playfully without words, etc.”

Example: “How am I supposed to tell you what I’m eating for lunch when there still isn’t a cheese emoji?”

Meme (first known use: ???)

Definition: “An idea, behavior, style, or usage that spread from person to person within a culture.”

Example: “I can’t really define meme well, but I could definitely show you some hilarious ones.”

Clickbait (first known use: 2010)

Definition: “Something (such as a headline) designed to make readers want to click on a hyperlink especially when the link leads to content of dubious value or interest.”

Example: “I know this article is going to give me zero information but the word “puppy” is in the title, so I’m clicking it.”

Jeggings (first known use: 2009)

Definition: “A legging that is designed to resemble a tight-fitting pair of denim jeans and is made of a stretchable fabric.”

Example: “It’s too cold to wear a dress, but I ate an entire pizza after the bar last night and these jeggings totally look like real pants.”

Photobomb (first known use: ???)

Definition: “To move into the frame of a photograph as it is being taken as a joke or prank.”

Example: “Benedict Cumberbatch’s epic photobomb was the only good part of the Golden Globes this year.”

NSFW (first known use: ???)

Definition: “Abbreviation: not safe for work; not suitable for work – used to warn someone that a website, e-mail attachment, etc. is not suitable for viewing at most places of employment.”

Example: “Wait until you get home to open those NSFW Nick Jonas pics I sent you or your boss is totally going through your history.”

WTF (first known use: ???)

Definition: “Abbreviation: what the f*ck – used especially to express or describe outraged surprise, recklessness, confusion, or bemusement.”

Example: “Um, WTF? The lyrics to “Blank Space” are definitely “Starbucks lovers.””