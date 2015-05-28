In need of some fashion advice? Look no further than those in the sororities of the Big 12. Whether going for a night out with their sisters or to a football game, these ladies certainly dress to impress. Take a look at our gallery below to see if your sorority made the cut.

(In no particular order):

1. Texas Tech: Zeta Tau Alpha

2. University of Kansas: Pi Beta Phi

3. Baylor University: Zeta Tau Alpha

4. Oklahoma State University: Gamma Phi Beta

5. Iowa State University: Kappa Delta

6. University of Texas: Alpha Chi Omega

7. West Virginia University: Alpha Phi

8. Iowa State: Kappa Kappa Gamma

9. Kansas State: Alpha Xi Delta

10. West Virginia University: Alpha Omicron Pi

Think you’re just as stylish as these women, if not more so? Click here to submit to be Miss COED 2016. Our sister site (no pun intended), coed.com, is on the hunt for America’s college sweetheart and that could be you! (Not to mention you win a bunch of awesome stuff).

VIEW GALLERY

http://collegecandy.com/2015/05/09/best-sorority-girls-pop-cultural-history/%5D