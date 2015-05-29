The New York Times is trying to get in our pants, ladies. Well, at least our underwear drawers. According to a recent article, sales of briefs, boy shorts, and high-waisted underwear have grown 17 percent in the past year, while thong sales have decreased 7 percent.

“Within millennial and Generation Y consumer groups, it’s considered cool to be wearing full-bottom underwear,” said Bernadette Kissane, an apparel analyst at the market intelligence firm Euromonitor. “Thongs have had their moment.”

Apparently, the market is saturated with “sexy” underpants, and there’s nothing out there for girls who just want a basic, plain pair of panties that they like because they’re comfortable and serve the basic purpose of underwear (being a barrier between your bum and your pants and preventing a free show if the wind gusts are a little strong). I’m pretty sure you can buy any kind of underwear in any shape, size, and color at any department store in America? The article talks about underwear being designed to “appeal to a man,” but I’ve never heard of a guy who broke up with a girl because she sported a certain kind of underwear.

I just checked my underwear drawer (mentally), and I’m kind of confused. I have a mix of different underwear. I have my share of granny panties, bikini shaped, and boy shorts for when I should have done laundry yesterday or it’s, ya know, the time of the month and I am feeling particularly in need of sweatpants. However, thongs are still a staple in my underwear drawer. That’s not because I’m planning on someone seeing what’s under my skirt that day but because I personally think visible panty line isn’t cute and to be honest, having nice underwear on makes me feel kind of sexy. Judge me.

The point of the article is that more ladies are buying underwear they choose for their own comfort, and that’s awesome. If you’re into granny panties, rock them. If lacy undies make you walk a little taller, own it. Hell, if you don’t like wearing underwear at all, that’s totally your call. However, thongs still have a place in my heart (and underwear drawer).

[Lead image via Shutterstock]