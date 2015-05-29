10 Signs You’re Beyond Ready To Graduate

All good things must come to an end, including college. Though your four(ish) years there will probably be the best of your life, there’s more to look forward to – and if these statements apply to you, you’re probably ready to do just that.

1. You’ve started waking up early on weekends.

Whether it’s too do laundry, to study or just because you naturally rise at 9 am on Saturday mornings, early rising is a sign that you’re ready to take on anything the real world throws your way.

2. You set aside a few hours a week to job hunt….

…And actually stick to the system. Real world, here you come!

3. You’ve started to retire your short, tight going out dresses.

In favor of things like – gasp – blazers. And midi skirts.

4. You start to feel ill after eating too much pizza.

You were warned this day would come. You’re not ready for it.

5. Wine > beer.

Why did you never realize how much yummier it is?!?!?

6. Hangovers no longer mean mild discomfort for a few hours.

They’re more like intense, searing pain for a whole day (sometimes two).

7. You catch yourself using words like “networking” and “productivity.”

Shiver.

8. You’d rather watch Scandal than something on The CW.

Bring on the red wine.

9. You’ve come to understand why people like staying in on Friday nights.

Who are you?

10. You look forward to brunch like nothing else.

Yeah, it’s sort of all you have.

 

10 Weird Things To Expect Right After College Graduation

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara H
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
