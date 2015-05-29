If you’re stuck on campus this summer, don’t despair: Who wouldn’t want to spend the whole summer boozing, partying, brunching and occasionally studying in the quad? This bucket list will help you ensure that you’re having the best summer possible….even if you are stuck in class for part of it.

1. Try to schedule Fridays off.

This is sort of a no brainer – who wouldn’t want Fridays off? But in the summer, it’s more clutch than ever. That way, you’ll be able to do Thursday nights out per usual and you won’t have to skip out on impromptu long weekend trips.

2. Make it a point to study outside whenever possible.

Remember how in high school it was basically the best thing ever when a teacher held class outside on a nice day? Apply that to college by taking your reading, home working, or group meeting outside whenever you get a chance. Your tan won’t suffer and you’ll still get the sense that you’re enjoying the summer.

3. Host a picnic on the quad.

Throw up fliers encouraging everyone to bring food and/or a drink, whip up some sandwiches and set up camp at a given time. You might be surprised at how many people show up in need of some summer fun – and this could totally be the way for you to walk away from it all with a few set of friends.

4. Keep your classes light.

Save your intense, dreaded coursework for when the weather is nasty and staying in to study won’t seem like such a drag – take your fun, cool, interesting stuff when the sun is shining. Trust: The gorgeous weather will just make them seem even more fun and cool and interesting.

5. Set aside one day a week for fun.

Ideally it’s a Saturday or a Sunday – whatever the case may be, set aside that one day to just go to brunch, get mimosas, shop, swim, whatever. It’s a cheat day of sorts and it will give you the feeling of being on summer vacation.