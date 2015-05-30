As Bruce Jenner stated on his 20/20 interview with Diane Swayer, what he is going through will help to bring awareness and recognition of the transgender community, and Vanity Fair is on board to help spread this message.

According to People Magazine, Jenner will grace the cover of Vanity Fair for the first time as “HER”-the word he’s been using to describe himself post-transition, and legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz will be the one to shoot the cover.

This is a huge step for the transgender community and we feel it is about time they get the recognition they deserve for the brave journey they decide to embark. And Bruce Jenner is the perfect advocate to do it.