Don’t Get Burned: SPF Myths Busted

Even though more people today are aware than ever before of the risks for skin cancer– and the importance of wearing sunblock– the number of those diagnosed is still on the rise.

What gives? If more people than ever before now understand that they should be protecting their skin from UV damage, why aren’t those numbers going down at all? Perhaps the problem isn’t so much that we aren’t putting on sun protection, but rather that we aren’t putting on the right kind of sun protection.

In recent (and very unfortunate) news, a study conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) on 1,700 SPF products found that many, if not most, of the products we use for sun protection, including lotions, sprays, moisutrizers, and lip balms are actually ineffective. The study examined a number of different factors, including UVA and UVB protection, and how well the products are able to remain effective once exposed to sunlight.

Most of us assume that if we lather on some Banana Boat in the morning, we’re good to go for the day. But this doesn’t quite cut it. Below are some of the most common myths about SPF and skin cancer, and what you need to know instead.

Once is enough. Of course, any amount of SPF is better than none at all. But many people forget that slathering on a layer or two before they hit the beach for the day isn’t enough. It should be re-applied every few hours—and not just after you take a dip in the pool; even if you have stayed on your beach chair the whole time. You only need to cover the places that are exposed to the sun. Anyone who has ever had an embarrassing display of bikini tie-lines imprinted in a sun burn on their back is the familiar with the harsh fact that even if we are just lying there tanning, our clothing, suits and accessories tend to move around. Make sure you put on enough lotion to cover your entire body—including under your arms, between your toes, under your bikini lines—and anywhere else that you are so confident the sun won’t touch. You should put it on 15 minutes before being in the sun. Actually, most manufacturers recommend applying thick coats of the product—enough so that you can’t rub it all in easily—and letting it absorb on its own so it’s no longer visible—which requires applying it at least 30 minutes prior to hitting the sun. It is also recommended that you choose a creamy lotion sunblock versus a spray-on. The higher the number, the better. Don’t let big numbers give you a false sense of security and protection. Most dermatologists will tell you that as long as you are getting 30 or higher, you are good. But don’t think that this translates to the higher the number, the more protection you get. Each lotion is about just as effective as the 30. The key is making sure you get broad spectrum, to protect against the different kinds of UV rays. Your skin only gets damaged if it has been burned. Most people realize that if they get a sun burn, it means their skin is damaged. But don’t think that limiting your exposure to the amount that gets you just the tan, golden shade will be the wisest choice. Even a slight discoloring indicates your skin is being harmed and, therefore, at risk.

Ingredients to look for in sunscreen:

Do: Look for products that include zinc oxide, avobenzone and/or Mexoryl SX in the ingredient list.

Don’t: Buy sunblock products that have any of the following listed as an ingredient: retinyl palmitate/retinol/retina-A, oxybenzone.

If it sounds scary, it’s because it is. It’s easy to forgo the sun block—especially the reapplications of it every few hours—but try to remember that the tan you’re after right now to make you look better will only bring about temporary satisfaction and, in the long run, will likely cause permanent damage.