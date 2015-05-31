Whether you just graduated college or want to have a semi-productive summer by gaining part-time employment, finding a new job is a difficult feat (to say the least). It’s one thing to know what you want to do with the rest of your life, but it’s a lot more difficult getting there. It is important to ultimately immerse yourself in a job you feel inspired and happy in, but the only way to really do that is by finding a job where you genuinely care about the tasks at hand (even if it is just a stepping stone towards your dream).

Sometimes the best way to find what you are looking for, is to get rid of the stuff you know you don’t want. Below is a list of what not to do when looking for a job:

Only consider the places that seem “fun.”

Although this certainly does help, it can’t be your only concern when job hunting. If you’re looking for a job that will be fun 100% of the time, you’re in for a rude awakening. Hard work is sometimes, well, really hard. It can be exhausting and frustrating. Don’t write off an opportunity too quickly just because Happy Hour Fridays and paid vacation time aren’t listed in the description.

Don’t settle yourself in a place that doesn’t allow you to grow.

Although it has been a consistent challenge to overcome some of the obstacles I am faced with, like learning web design, learning to manage a small team of people, and other tasks I never imagined I would be doing at 23 years old, it has shaped me into a better rounded person and, especially, worker. Pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone is a great thing. When you are constantly comfortable and confident with what you are doing there is a very good chance you also need to change jobs or fields, or simply begin a new project that pushes the edge a little. Being comfortable is good because it means you have established your authority and you have mastered your tasks— but it is also a very important red flag that it may be time to expand your horizons. (If you care about improving yourself as a person and your abilities that is.)

Turn down an ideal position because it doesn’t pay much.

Money isn’t everything. But in the kind of economy we have had for the past few years, I have to agree with what I assume you’re thinking: That’s a load of crap. The purpose of working, in most cases, is to make money. But, like with most things in life, there is a balance and requires some give and take. Be willing to compromise for the right position, knowing there will (or at least SHOULD) be room for growth.

When it comes to your dream job you need to follow your instincts. You need to be willing to compromise. For example, I compromise my salary for a job that is flexible, a staff I love, the opportunity to expand a business and learn about more the industry than I thought possible, hands on experience, the freedom to make my job position what I want, and freedom to be as creative as a I want.