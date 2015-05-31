Melissa McCarthy Kills It… Again

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy, star of the new movie Spy, has made headlines a lot recently… for all the right reasons. In this month’s issue of More magazine, McCarthy brought attention to the problem a lot of plus-sized women face when shopping for clothes:

It’s an odd thing that you can’t go shopping with your friends because your store is upstairs hidden by the tire section.

It’s true: plus-sized clothing is usually located in the furthest sections of the store, as if it is something to be ashamed of. In addition to its neglected location, they also tend to be priced higher and come in considerably limiting choices of style. Of course, making plus-sized women feel inadequate is not a new happening in the fashion industry, although it has been refreshing to see much more diversity in on the runways and in ad campaigns within the last few years.

Proving herself to be someone unafraid to speak the truth, McCarthy went on to say:

People don’t stop at size 12. I feel like there’s a big thing missing where you can’t dress to your mood above a certain number.

Earlier this month, McCarthy made headlines for slamming a reported for making an insulting, sexist comment. After essentially saying that she is only a good actor when she looks good, McCarthy asked him if he would ever say the same to a guy.

In my personal favorite section of the More interview, McCarthy also says:

Self-esteem isn’t everything. It’s just that there is nothing without it.

PREACH, girl!