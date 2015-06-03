Calling all Naked palette addicts – if the iconic shadow sets Urban Decay has released are on your holy grail list, consider your day made: The company has rolled out a whole new product under the Naked name….but this one is a little bit different.

The Naked Smoky palette is exactly what it sounds like: A set of shadow shades that will help you create that perfectly sexy, dramatic smokey eye. While the Naked sets were traditionally filled with very neutral shades (as the name of the product would suggest), this set is a bit more dramatic, packed with shades of black, gray and even a stunning deep purple shade. All the colors will look stunning in the fall and if neutrals are the name of your game, you’ll find a few shimmery shades in colors like taupe, gold and bronze as well.

Expect the sort of amazing buttery, saturated color payoff you get from the original Naked sets as well as a pretty great value. Some of the shades really stand out to me – “High,” a gorgeous shimmery champagne color is what everyday eye shadow dreams are made of, “Armor” is a great shimmery gunmetal and “Smolder,” the aforementioned purple, would double as eyeliner really well.

You can shop the new palette on July 8 at UrbanDecay.com and look out for it at your favorite store in mid-July. The palette will cost $54, and there’s already a waiting list.

