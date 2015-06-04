Everyone knows that all it takes is some soap, some water, a slippery tarp, and a few fun lovers to get a summer party started. Slip and slides were the highlight of your summer as a kid for good reason, but now that you’re a little older, some ten foot long yellow plastic isn’t going to cut it. Yeah, booze helps, but it’s more epic when you get creative. Check out these extreme slip and sliders who took it to the next level for some inspiration…just made sure you choose a well-fitting bathing suit that doesn’t result in NSFW photos.

1. There’s a perfectly good cliff overlooking a body of water just waiting for some adventure seekers to slide down. This is probably the scariest slip and slide we found, but once that knot in your stomach unties itself, it also looks like the most fun.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXk2AbdTe68&w=640&h=360%5D

2. Anyone who has visited a major city knows that finding some relief from the sun isn’t easy. Luckily, Slide The City and their 1000 foot-long slip and slides are to the rescue. Make sure to mark when they come to your town on your calendar.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ah2s5k0lSM&w=640&h=360%5D

3. Maybe don’t try this one at home unless you and your friends are all engineering majors who don’t mind some bruises (and maybe a trip to the hospital).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSDRqV1p63A&w=560&h=315%5D

4. Part water slide, part slip and slide, total chaos. They call it the “Slip N Fly,” and it’s worth a road trip to Ohio if you ask me. It’s part of the package for lucky summer campers, but you can take it for a spin at their annual Sports and Music Fest at the end of August. Even better – you and 100 of your closest friends can rent the Slip N Fly for the day in September for a cool $5,o00.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76xTdNvYZ0g&w=640&h=360%5D

5. As long as this reservoir was filled with toxic materials and they don’t get arrested for trespassing, yeah, this seems like a good time.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhyZotVl8Og&w=640&h=360%5D

6. All it takes is a decent slope to get some air and make a summer day a lot cooler.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HIZ29YMwNE&w=420&h=315%5D

7. Using the corner of this reservoir in Hawaii, these riders were thrown for unexpected turns. Let’s just hope the stairs don’t fall down, trapping them in the water forever.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjob_iUxN5Q&w=640&h=360%5D

8. This backyard creation proves you don’t have to go too fancy to have a good time. Lay one of these babies out on a hill at your school and prepare to become a campus legend. Bonus points if you do it on a rainy day (you’re going to need lots of water anyway).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbHd4KKA-qE&w=640&h=360%5D

9. A beach slip and slide? A great idea in theory, but poor execution by these guys. If you are going for this, I’d recommend a bigger hole at the end. At least if you do get a little sandy, you can just jump in the ocean.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNgZjvCD6ws&w=640&h=360%5D

10. Let’s finish up this list of a what NOT to do vid. This includes sliding into an empty pool, not having enough slippage, and overshooting your target.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5VxmW6k0nM&w=640&h=360%5D

We leave you with a bonus: the most WTF slip and slide to ever occur.