Barnard College, an all girl women’s college in New York City, has announced today that they will start accepting transgender women into their school. In the past, the school never had a written policy related to transgender students, but now to be considered as an applicant, all you have to do is list yourself as “female.”

In addition to this Barnard College has stated, in their new policy, “Barnard will consider for admission those applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth. Unfortunately, the college does not plan on accepting transgender men or students who identify as neither gender, but it doesn’t apply to those students who are transitioning to that stage will still enrolled at Barnard.”

Barnard College has even decided to provide supportive housing and various campus facilities for the transgender students that are planning to make up their Class of 2020.

The president of Barnard College, Debora Spar, made a statement to the New York Times about the school decision by stating, “When I first started hearing from trans students, I think as a human being, I couldn’t help but sympathize,” she said. “I think once you understand the human dimension of this, you want to do the right thing. The harder question then is, what is the right thing?”

Barnard College isn’t the only women’s college that has decided to make such a ground breaking change. Schools such as Wellesley College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, and Simmons College have all decided to make similar changes in their policies.