Blogger Has Epic Response to Offensive, Fat-Shaming Texts

It amazes me that in the age of screenshots, people still have the audacity to cyberbully. But, low and behold, the stupidity of society never seems to end. Going viral in the past couple days has been blogger and marketing director Christina Topacio’s epic response to fat-shaming texts she got from a guy, which she screenshot-ed to share with her Twitter followers.

The man is someone she met on an online dating website months ago, who recently texted her indicating that he had something major he needed to tell her. Check out the rude, sexist, offensive, and wildly inappropriate text messages from the guy below.

Obviously, no matter what part you read of this guy’s text messages first, you can see something wrong. First of all, it is extremely annoying when someone texts you, setting the terrifying tone by saying the equivalent of “we need to talk” so you’re in an immediate panic, then just stops answering. Right off the bat, this guy is an asshole. You’re fooling no one. You’re not distracted at work. In fact, you’re probably not even at work. Because I can’t for the life of me figure out what kind of establishment would allow you on their payroll, but I digress.

In a better world, that is where the conversation would have ended. But it didn’t. When he finally gets un-distracted at work, he says that it’s “nothing you don’t already know. I’m positive you’ve thought about it.” (Then WHY do you feel the need to say it? Now, on top of being rude and inconsiderate, you’re just presumptuous and annoying.)

“You need to fucking lose weight,” he says. “It kills me.”

He goes on to say that maybe “need” is the wrong word (ya think?), and that maybe he is a “superficial asshole” (understatement of the year).

Obviously, like any sane person, Topacio basically told him to f*ck off by saying “have a great one.” But she took it to an epic level when she also added this picture to their text exchange:

So, since this has been going viral, you think this guy would be living under a rock somewhere, shamefully hiding from the world for the rest of his life. But nope, being the stand-up guy he has proven himself to be, “Bruno” is trying to capitalize on the whole situation, turning his mistake into a way to make money… and to “sacrifice his love life” in order to help “the list of social issues”. Sorry to break it to you, Bruno, but I think your love life was sacrificed the second Christina shared those texts.

Topacio told People Magazine:

My story is not a new story, this happens to women constantly,” she adds. “I’m just happy to have been given an opportunity to share my personal experience in hopes that it empowers women to shut it down and ultimately say, f—- the rest – I’m beautiful, I’m strong, I’m powerful, I’m 100 percent me.

(*Drops mic*)