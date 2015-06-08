With the recent finale episode of Mad Men, we couldn’t help but recognize Jon Hamm for not only his killer performance, but also his mind-blowing looks. Hamm has racked up 57 award nominations for various movie and TV series appearances, including Mad Men, 30 Rock, Bridesmaids, The Town, and Million Dollar Arm– 11 of which were wins. Since working as a set dresser for pornographic films in his hay day (some of which we would rather have seen him star in), he’s come a long way to pursuing the lead role in a hit series playing the cheating husband and persuasive salesman that we all can’t help but root for. Way to go to his partner, Jennifer Westfeldt; you’re one lucky lady.

