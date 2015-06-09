Taylor Swift kills it every time she leaves the house. No, really – she’s even perfect when she goes to the gym. And sure, we can chalk it up to her larger-than-life bank account or her mile-long legs – two things that make looking phenomenal so much easier – but when you get right down to it, you notice something: Tay Tay has legitimately great style.

You may not have her bank account or her supermodel body but you can look pretty darn similar to the way she looks in the photo above. Don’t believe us? We have proof. Shop the pieces below and build your very own Swift-inspired all black everything look.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]