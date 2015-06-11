Like any normal girl, you do have those days when you’re not feeling your best. Like, it’s just been one of those crappy days when things haven’t been going so well.

During your college years, there will always be days like these, at least once in a while. Especially with papers due, group projects and finals week, it can get very difficult to get yourself motivated and energized to tackle those problems. Instead of letting your misery consume you, why not try and get inspired!

Here are a few inspiration quotes to get you through those sucky days. These quotes will help you remember not to worry and you’ll get through it because tomorrow is a brand new day!

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Getty Images]