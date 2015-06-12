7 Products That Keep Summer Breakouts At Bay

||

Summer is amazing for so many reasons – the weather, the beaches, the fact that you might be lucky enough to chill all season long – but there’s one thing about summer that kind of blows: The fact that when things get sticky and sweaty, breakouts abound.

If you’re breaking out way more than normal, it might be smart to pay a visit to your dermatologist. One the other hand, if you find that you have a few more zits cropping up these days, you might want to try one of these products in the comfort of your own home.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]

Best Makeup For Acne Prone Skin

 

Read More:
Beauty,Lifestyleacne
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454