If you missed it, earlier this week Nobel Prize-winning scientist Sir Tim Hunt made sexist remarks during a conference in Seoul. “Let me tell you about my trouble with girls,” the British scientist reportedly said. “You fall in love with them, they fall in love with you, and when you criticize them, they cry!” He also said he was in favor of “single-sex labs.” What the actual f*ck, dude?! It’s 2015, not a middle school dance.

We should note that the conference was meant to honor women in science, so this was probably not the best thing to say OR the place to say it.

Online magazine Vagenda suggested that women scientists upload pictures of themselves at work with the hashtag #DistractinglySexy in protest against these sexist comments. In response, marine biologists, archeologists, and many other women scientists quickly began tweeting photos of themselves in their work attire.

Way to go girls, and keep doing your thing. Smart is super sexy.