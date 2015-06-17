The #BellyButtonChallenge that was making its rounds on the internet last week was just plain stupid. People claimed that if you couldn’t reach your arm around your back and touch your stomach, you should lose weight. Let’s be honest – it was a matter of flexibility, not fitness.

Luckily, the folks at British lingerie brand Curvy Kate have come up with a new, much more positive movement: #BoobsOverBellyButtons.

Created in partnership with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, this new campaign aims to educate women about the importance of self-checking for breast cancer.

The brand’s spokesperson, Hannah Isichei, told BuzzFeed, “There are a heck of a lot more important things to be checking on your body than whether your arms are flexible enough to reach all the way around your own torso.

“We want to encourage you guys to check your boobs and to get to know what normal feels like… rather than doing these ridiculous body-shaming (and downright painful) demonstrations.”

Finally, a body challenge we can all get behind!

