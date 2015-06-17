The Look For Less: Rihanna’s Edgy Summer Look

||

Who wouldn’t want to dress like Rihanna?

If there’s one person in pop culture who has that enviable power to pull off just about any look, it’s Riri. She just has the attitude, the confidence and the styling know-how needed to make anything look incredible. This look is a far cry from her usual jaw-dropping red carpet  ensembles and that’s what we love about it. It’s totally wearable, feminine and versatile – and if you want it, you can have it. It’s just a matter of shopping some similar but affordable pieces that’ll help you achieve a similar look.

