When we reflect on our 2nd birthday parties, we remember the low-budget homemade party games and crappy face paint jobs done by our teenage cousins three and four times removed. North West, however, will not be remembering any of that. Instead, she’ll be looking back on Instagram posts of the truly magical day she spent privately galavanting Disneyland.

Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian posted photo’s of North’s Disney day celebration. From the looks of it, the whole Kardashian Klan was there (with the exception of Khloe, where’d she go?). Nori was looking more than adorable in her tiny Mickey Mouse get-up and on the arms of her mama, Kim, who was sporting leggings and sneakers like the true mom-on-the-go that she is. The family didn’t have to wait in any lines and got to enjoy some seriously sick sweets like North’s unbelievable Minnie Mouse cake. Talk about the royal treatment. Overall, it looked like an insane day of fun with friends. Realistically, North probably won’t remember any of it, but at least it will make for some killer #TBT’s. Check out the photo’s Kim posted on her Instagram from this phenomenal party.

