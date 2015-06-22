Cara Delevingne Outfits: Top 12 Hottest Looks & Styles

Who doesn’t love a person who never takes themselves too seriously? That’s right, no one. And that’s why the England native, Cara Delevigne, is a global fan favorite. The model/actress/singer is known for her quirky personality, bad*ss attitude, and various talents. Delevingne has walked the runway for top designers like Burberry, Dolce & Gabanna, and Chanel (just to name a few). The Brit won “Model of the Year” in 2012 and 2014 and is starring in Paper Towns, which will be released in late July of this year. It doesn’t hurt that she’s besties with “it” girls like Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. The combination of undeniable style mixed with boldness has us paying close attention.

