You think algebra is hard? Try going away to school, then having to come back home and commute to school. Now THAT’S hard. I mean yes, I was saving a ton of money, but I never knew the drastic different that existed between living on campus and living off campus. Of course, you have to drive to school and can’t just roll out of bed, but you also don’t cry anymore when you see your tuition balance. See? Everyone wins!

