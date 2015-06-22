You need a bucket list this summer. While a lifetime bucket list is a good thing to have as well, knowing that you only have a few months to complete a ton of fun activities might mean that you actually do it. Every time you have a free day, take out this handy list and cross something off, guaranteeing the greatest summer of your life…and also some pretty awesome Instagram photos.

1. Turn off your phone and spend the day reading Grey, as in Fifty Shades, but from Christian’s POV.

2. Check out a music festival, or even just an outdoor concert.

3. Complete a 5K (or even a half marathon?!) without dying.

4. Spend the night at a karaoke bar.

5. Gather up your friends and head to the water park for the day.

6. Take a “no destination” road trip.

7. Pay the toll for the person behind you.

8. Complete season 3 of Orange Is the New Black.

9. Organize a bar crawl for your friends around town.

10. Go ghost hunting.

11. Put a secret in a balloon and let it fly away.

12. Stay out partying all night and watch the sunrise.

13. Complete a Pinterest DIY project (they’ll probably turn out better than these Pinterest fails).

14. Write a letter to your future self.

15. Jump in a pool fully clothed.

16. Spend a sunny afternoon laying in a hammock.

17. Kiss someone in the rain.

18. Kiss someone underwater.

19. Just kiss someone because it feels good.

20. Go somewhere you’ve never been before.

21. Watch the sunset at the beach.

22. Grow your own food.

23. Run through the sprinklers like you did as a kid.

24. Spend a rainy day watching old movies. (Suggestions: Dirty Dancing, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Breakfast Club)

25. Go camping…aka drink in nature.

26. Make s’mores over a campfire.

27. Go skinny dipping.

28. Create the world’s greatest homemade slip and slide.

29. Fly kites.

30. Visit a museum.

31. Eat snow cones.

32. Find the best slice of pizza within 20 miles…with lots of taste testing.

33. Cheer on the US Women’s soccer team in the World Cup at a bar or with friends.

34. Go a week without social media.

35. Star gaze and pick out constellations.

36. Carve your initials in a tree or write them in nearly dry cement.

37. Go to the beach at night.

38. Have a paint party…or make a slip and slide with paint (wear white!).

39. Host a Beer Olympics.

40. Write a love letter.

41. Water balloon fight.

42. Take a picture every day.

43. Meet a famous person.

44. Do a body shot.

45. Have a photoshoot with a friend in a scenic spot.

46. Take a sunrise yoga class.

47. Go on a once in a lifetime vacation.

48. Clean out your closet and donate your old clothes.

49. Try a new food.

50. Create the perfect Spotify playlist.