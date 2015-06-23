Our favorite day of the week (behind Friday…and Saturday…and usually Sunday) over at College Candy HQ is Wine Wednesday, of course. What else is there to celebrate hitting in the middle of the week or help us power through an after-work Netflix binge?

Recently, VinePair created a series of imaginary wine labels that aren’t afraid to give it to your straight. They’re calling you out on booty calling your ex and those WTF tweets you like to send two bottles deep at 3 am.

We’d be mad…if it wasn’t all so true.

VIEW GALLERY