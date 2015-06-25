Camel toe happens to everyone, especially the Kardashians for some reason. Ring up Kim K because we found the solution to her and all of our worst mood killer. Maggie Han, the panty genius who invented a line of underwear that prevents the far too common visible panty line, is back with “Camel No,” a brand of underwear that promises to end camel toe once and for all.

According to Mashable, Han was way over the self-consciousness that comes with wearing yoga pants or other items that give you a TMI look. She decided to create a solution to the problem to “motivate women to wear everything in their closet and not have to fidget and fuss over it and be self-conscious.”

The silicone liner in the underwear (which is the same kind used in breast enhancements) doesn’t pill or bunch, so it won’t creep up the front. It also adapts to the temperature of your body, which just makes it more comfortable.

The different Camel No designs range from $28 to $30. If it gets you through yoga class without constantly adjusting your front-wedgie, we say it’s worth it.

