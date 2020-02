Stop dyeing your hair to match your grandma’s and look to the flames for inspiration…that’s what these lovely ladies did.¬†Ombre just got taken to a whole new level with #FireHair, the latest color trend¬†taking over ladies’ heads. The bold red to yellow (or yellow to red) look is perfect for the summer months so your hair can match how hot it is outside.

What do you think? Anyone calling their salon as we speak?