We’re all a little bit basic when it comes to Instagram pictures. Pretty much everyone you know has the same generic pics – the food porn pics, the “I had a great hair day” selfies, the semi-bragging vacation sunsets, and that cute puppy which may or may not actually belong to you. Holidays are no exception, especially the Fourth of July. Prepare to see your feed filled with fireworks, burgers, and other cliche Independence Day standbys, knowing full well that you won’t be able to resist a snap of your adorable red, white, and blue mani.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via Shutterstock]