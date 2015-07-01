July 4th is this weekend! Can you believe it? This year has gone by so fast. There are so many ways that you can celebrate this fun holiday. Everyone has been looking forward to the barbecues, bonfires, shopping deals, and fireworks that are about to come!

With this being the biggest holiday of the summer, you may be stumped on what exactly you should wear to get into the spirit of this patriotic holiday. The last thing you want to do is look like a walking American flag. The best thing you can do when it comes to your wardrobe is to not go too crazy with the traditional red, white, and blue color scheme and be subtle with your accessories.

Here are five awesome outfit ideas if you still haven’t found your perfect 4th of July ensemble.

