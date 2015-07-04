52 Lies We All Tell Ourselves

Everyone lies from time to time– whether we are willing to admit it or not. The thing is that most of the lies we tell are small, little white lies that we actually sometimes don’t even say out loud. They are the ones we tell ourselves.

And while some are innocent and sometimes even necessary to make yourself feel better, there are others that, if you convince yourself of them enough, you can develop some pretty sh*tty habits.

Below is a list of lies most of us are guilty of telling ourselves (and sometimes out loud to a friend) from time to time.

1. Just one more Netflix episode

2. I just need five more minutes of sleep…

3. I am never going to talk to my ex again

4. I have totally learned my lesson

5. I’ll work out tomorrow

6. I am going to start getting up earlier

7. I’m just going to go into this store to look around… I won’t buy anything

8. It’s not considered Facebook stalking if no one sees me doing it

9. The lighting is just bad in this dressing room

10. I’m not going out this weekend



11. I am only going to have two drinks tonight

12. I’ll be ready in five minutes

13. I am going to start budgeting better

14. I never think about my ex

15. I’m not lazy, I’m just really tired today

16. I’m gong to start going to bed earlier

17. I’m not a basic bitch

18. My ex totally thinks about me all the time

19. No more takeout, only cooking my meals from now on



20. I don’t even miss my ex at all

21. Everything happens for a reason

22. Death doesn’t scare me

23. I can carry all these groceries in with one trip

24. Red wine is good for the heart, that’s why I drink it every night

25. I don’t get jealous when people get engaged on Facebook

26. I don’t suffer from FOMO

27. I don’t care about how many “likes” my social media posts get



28. I am going to age so well, I am not worried about wrinkles

29. I am 100% happy and satisfied with my appearance

30. I’m just going to have one more bite

31. I am definitely going to stick to this new diet

32. I am totally going to keep my New Year’s resolution

33. “Of course you’re prettier than his new girlfriend”

34. I am going to save half of my next paycheck



35. “I’ll call you right back”

36. This cupcake doesn’t count because I went for a run today

37. I’m going to keep this skirt that has been sitting in my closet untouched for the last 11 months because I am going to wear it someday

38. I am never going to drunk dial or text someone again

39. I’m not a jealous person

40. I definitely don’t spend too much time on my phone, or social media

41. “I know how you feel”

42. “It’s not you, it’s me”

43. “No offense…”

44. I’m not judging you



45. Our breakup was mutual

46. I’m never this messy

47. These heels don’t hurt at all

48. I hardly ever wear any makeup

49. I don’t take long to get ready at all

50. It’s what’s on the inside that counts

51. I don’t judge a book by its cover

52. I’m never drinking again

