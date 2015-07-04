52 Lies We All Tell Ourselves

Everyone lies from time to time– whether we are willing to admit it or not. The thing is that most of the lies we tell are small, little white lies that we actually sometimes don’t even say out loud. They are the ones we tell ourselves.
And while some are innocent and sometimes even necessary to make yourself feel better, there are others that, if you convince yourself of them enough, you can develop some pretty sh*tty habits.
Below is a list of lies most of us are guilty of telling ourselves (and sometimes out loud to a friend) from time to time.
1. Just one more Netflix episode
2. I just need five more minutes of sleep…
3. I am never going to talk to my ex again
4. I have totally learned my lesson
5. I’ll work out tomorrow
6. I am going to start getting up earlier
7. I’m just going to go into this store to look around… I won’t buy anything
8. It’s not considered Facebook stalking if no one sees me doing it
9. The lighting is just bad in this dressing room
10. I’m not going out this weekend
11. I am only going to have two drinks tonight
12. I’ll be ready in five minutes
13. I am going to start budgeting better
14. I never think about my ex
15. I’m not lazy, I’m just really tired today
16. I’m gong to start going to bed earlier
17. I’m not a basic bitch
18. My ex totally thinks about me all the time
19. No more takeout, only cooking my meals from now on
20. I don’t even miss my ex at all
21. Everything happens for a reason
22. Death doesn’t scare me
23. I can carry all these groceries in with one trip
24. Red wine is good for the heart, that’s why I drink it every night
25. I don’t get jealous when people get engaged on Facebook
26. I don’t suffer from FOMO
27. I don’t care about how many “likes” my social media posts get
28. I am going to age so well, I am not worried about wrinkles
29. I am 100% happy and satisfied with my appearance
30. I’m just going to have one more bite
31. I am definitely going to stick to this new diet
32. I am totally going to keep my New Year’s resolution
33. “Of course you’re prettier than his new girlfriend”
34. I am going to save half of my next paycheck
35. “I’ll call you right back”
36. This cupcake doesn’t count because I went for a run today
37. I’m going to keep this skirt that has been sitting in my closet untouched for the last 11 months because I am going to wear it someday
38. I am never going to drunk dial or text someone again
39. I’m not a jealous person
40. I definitely don’t spend too much time on my phone, or social media
41. “I know how you feel”
42. “It’s not you, it’s me”
43. “No offense…”
44. I’m not judging you
45. Our breakup was mutual
46. I’m never this messy
47. These heels don’t hurt at all
48. I hardly ever wear any makeup
49. I don’t take long to get ready at all
50. It’s what’s on the inside that counts
51. I don’t judge a book by its cover
52. I’m never drinking again
[Lead Image: Shuttershock]