That 70’s Show fans are rejoicing everywhere (and that includes myself). After meeting on set in 1998, the pair later reunited and introduced their first child, Wyatt into the world this past October. A source now confirms that the couple got hitched this weekend. Hooray!

In W Magazine‘s August issue, Kunis said, “My first real kiss ever was with him on the show,” adding, “We all get movie star crushes. I’m marrying mine.”

Awwww. Congrats Jackie and Kelso.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

UPDATE: The couple reportedly tied the knot at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, Calif. at sunset in front of close family and friends.

An insider told E! News that the bride wore a stunning “strapless dress with her hair pulled back” and the couple’s daughter, Wyatt, also wore a white dress.

Mila and Ashton chose the venue for it’s privacy, hence the name, and because it feels far away from the Los Angeles chaos. Want to book the same venue? Not so fast. It’ll set you back a cool $18,000.