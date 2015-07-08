Emma Murphy a 26 year-old fitness blogger and mother of two from Ireland just made a shocking and emotional video, where she talks about domestic violence in which she is sporting a black eye.

On the video, Emma describes how her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children punched her in the face after she confronted him about cheating on her.

She says she thought him was ‘the love of my life’ and that she thought ‘long and hard’ before posting the video but hopes it will ‘inspire’ other women around the world to realize that ‘violence is not the answer.’

‘I finally realised that no, this is not acceptable,’ she says. ‘No man has the right to put his hand on a woman. No matter how big, how small, no matter where you’re from.’ ‘It is not right to raise a hand to a woman and it’s only now that I’ve realized that.’ ‘Even once is unacceptable, but to be made to feel that it is acceptable is even worse. To be made to feel that you’re paranoid or insecure, that’s mental torture, and no man should do that to any woman.’, Emma stated on the video.

Watch the emotional video below and share it to create awareness about domestic violence.