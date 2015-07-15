Lily-Rose Depp Is The New Face Of Chanel

Every since Lily-Rose made her debut at the red carpet of Chanel Métiers d’Art show red carpet in March, a huge spotlight turned on and everybody got a fixation on the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradi, so it was a matter of time for her to get her foot in the fashion world.

Now, the 16-year-old has become the official face of the French fashion house, Chanel, and the teaser for the campaign is surreal!

Lily-Rose is following the footsteps of her mom, Vanessa Paradi, who happens to be a Chanel girl too!

Take a look at the editorial video below!