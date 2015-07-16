What’s going on with Bobbi Kristina? The daughter of the all-famous singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown may have said her final farewells to this world just yesterday afternoon a couple weeks after she was taken off life support. We can’t be too sure, but after spotting a hearse and white tent set up outside of her hospice home as her aunt, Pat Houston, walked around outside wearing all black, it seems likely.

Bobbi Kristina had been taken to hospice on June 24 after she was found face-down in a bathtub unresponsive in late January. Sources aren’t sure why Bobbi was left in this state, but on July 12, her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was served with a $10 million lawsuit accusing him of punching her in the face and controlling her cash flow while she was in a medically-induced coma.

We hope this doesn’t mean the end for Bobbi Kristina, but if it is, she will be missed very dearly.