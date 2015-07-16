10 Things You Love As Much Now As You Did In Third Grade

But days into freshman, you realize that some things will never change. Including but not limited to your ongoing love for all of the following things:

1. Super sugary cereal.

cereal

Who needs that healthy ish when you can have Lucky Charms?

2. Full House reruns.

giphy

“You got it, dude!”

3. Onesies.

b3c6e017

The ultimate comfy girl fashion statement.

4. Glitter. All the glitter.

Sue_&_Glitter_-_Season_3

Glitter shoes? Gimme! Glitter purses? Yeah, I could carry one. Glitter phone cases? THE BEST.

5. The Spice Girls.

tumblr_m8o9pg4g2M1rnyisco1_500

I double dog dare you not to dance when “Wannabe” comes on.

6. Fruit Snacks.

tumblr_lt6g0w30Qg1qmp0jso1_400

Best. Snack Ever.

7. Soda.

tumblr_inline_mma3o0XJEl1qz4rgp

Because you’re an adult who cares about your health, you limit your Coke consumption….which just makes it taste even better. Like, as good as it did when you snuck it behind your parents’ backs at age 9.

8. Juice boxes.

daa63af91f482d9eee52bf605b72c97f

Except you’re not really sure if it’s because they taste good or because they come in fun squeeze pouches.

9. Cutesy prints.

200_s

Think polka dots, hearts, stars, all that good stuff.

10. Hello Kitty.

graphics-hello-kitty-237972

Self-explanatory, right?

