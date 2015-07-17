If you haven’t heard of it already, bubble tea is becoming a popular drink in the U.S. Made in Taiwan, this beverage is a milky tea substance with tapioca balls on the bottom. You can get bubble tea in different flavors, but one of the most popular (and my personally favorite) is Taro. This recipe is easy to make after buying the ingredients online (instead of making everything from scratch) and also very tasty! Here is a quick and easy way to make bubble tea.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLDpP3EW-WY&w=640&h=360%5D

Note: You can buy different flavors of bubble tea powder and uncooked bobas on Amazon, Asian markets, or stores such as Gong Cha, ShareTea, and Coco. You can even buy bubble tea straws online. Enjoy!