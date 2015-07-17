PacSun isn’t just the store at the mall for (wannabe) surfers and skaters anymore. Now it’s for tweens who worships Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The Jenner girls have released images from their ‘Las Rebeldes’ 2015 pre-fall collection, and it’s actually pretty cute stuff. Drawing inspiration from Southwest styles, it’s like Tex-Mex in romper form. The collection includes off-the-shoulder and open-back silhouettes with lace-up and fringe details, but the best part is that styling the pieces takes minimal effort. Bonus? Prices range from $27 to $57.

Shop the entire 27-piece collection in PacSun stores and online at pacsun.com tomorrow, July 18.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBIg3tOEe7g&w=640&h=360%5D