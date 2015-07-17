This Talented Makeup Artist Effortlessly Transforms Herself Into Any Celebrity, From Rappers To Athletes

||

11357682_1455067391455616_91300509_n

Every girl knows how powerful makeup truly can be. From strobing like Beyonce to getting that good contour like Kim Kardashian, there’s an infinite amount of things you can do with makeup. It can seriously take you from looking super tired to flawless and glowing, faster than you think. A Sint Maarten-based makeup artist has decided to use her makeup skills to transform herself into Hollywood’s biggest stars!

This artist’s name is Magali and she is originally from Paris, France. Her Instagram is filled with her various celeb makeovers and some of her own original makeup looks. She has been posting her incredible looks on her page for several months now. Seriously, this woman does a really amazing job! She makes me want to step up my game in the whole makeup department. I’m definitely following her, and I just can’t wait to see who changes into next.

Check out the amazing photos of her transformations down below.

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Instagram]

Read More:
Beauty,Lifestylemakeup
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Ashley MozeeCOLLEGECANDY Writer
If you had to use one word to describe Ashley it would be: optimistic. She has always had a love for writing since the 1st grade. She loves anything that allows her to be creative from playing the drums, dance and even singing. She is also completely obsessed with Tumblr and anything related to fashion.
  • 10614935101348454