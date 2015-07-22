The kids taking summer classes at Texas State University are probably really regretting flunking that Stats course in the spring right about now. No – students aren’t organizing a “Running With the Bulls” philanthropy event – university officials say a bull from a nearby ranch has made his way onto the college campus.

THERES A BULL ON CAMPUS I REPEAT A FREAKING BULL #TXST pic.twitter.com/T7ZQrXmUfj — kimberly carpio (@kimmycarpio) July 22, 2015

Here's the bull 😂😂 I'm so ready to go to San mo pic.twitter.com/YAD9DQj5FL — Travis Fuller (@tfullerr) July 22, 2015

I got a few text alerts from my school about bear sightings, but I can only imagine the faces of students reading that there’s a raging bull wandering around the Family Consumer Science Building.

After about 20 minutes, the bull wandered off campus…making him someone else’s problem.

