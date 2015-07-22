ICYMI, World Emoji Day was yesterday. As much as we overuse dancing twins icon, even we wondered why a day to celebrate a tiny poop symbol was necessary. But that’s not all folks. Hollywood took this “holiday” as an opportunity to announced that there is going to be an emoji movie. Thank goodness they recently announced an eye roll emoji because that’s currently all we’re capable of doing.

People were dying to make this movie. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Animation outbid two other studios with a seven figure sum for the rights to make an animated movie based around the little icons.

It sounds ridiculous, but who knows – maybe they’ll shock us. I, for one, swore The Lego Movie was the worst idea I had ever heard. When my friends sat me down to watch it (there’s nothing weird about five 20-somethings watching The Lego Movie, right?), and I first laid eyes on Unikitty, it was love. Now “Everything Is Awesome!!!” is on my running playlist.

So amaze me, emoji movie makers. I promise to review the movie using only emoji…and hopefully that doesn’t mean a lot of monkeys hiding their faces.