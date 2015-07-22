College is said to be the greatest four years of your life, but what most failed to tell you is the struggles that come along with the experience. In college, you go through countless nights of not getting any sleep, stress from the workload, and being away from your loved ones. Before you are able to experience the emotional roller coaster ride that is college, you experience the not-so-fun times of move in day.

On a day like move in day you get the pleasure of getting your room key, being greeted by the current students at your school, and seeing a few fiascos. This is not meant to scare any soon-to-be college students – simply a warning of what you may experience your first day on campus. It gets better from there, we promise.

