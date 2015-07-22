Allow me to set the scene: it’s a Friday night, you’ve been juggling work and class and studying all week, and you’re ready to down a few drinks. You put on that cute outfit that’s been hiding in your closet for months and hit the bar with your friends. Everyone needs a carefree night once in a while, right? Everything’s going great…

Until the next morning. You wake up with a splitting headache with pizza all over your bed wondering how you got home.

Going out always turns into overindulging in everything from food and booze to poor life choices, but once you find out just how many calories you consume, the damage you do to your body, and the risky situations you might find yourself in, you’ll be way more inclined to enjoy a night on the couch with Netflix.

Now, don’t get us wrong. We’re not saying to sit on your couch every weekend for fear of getting a drug slipped in your drink – like they say, you could die crossing the street tomorrow. However, knowledge is power. Whether you’re trying to watch your waist line or make sure everyone gets home from the bar safely, knowing the risks will help you prevent it from happening to you. Use the buddy system, watch your drink, and enjoy your night.